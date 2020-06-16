Man wanted for exploitation of elderly, sheriff’s office says

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office for financially exploiting an elderly family last month.
According to the sheriff’s office, on May 5 Christopher Lee Franklin deceived a family regarding some brick work they wanted done around their home. Franklin, 45, took an initial payment from the family and provided a general receipt with inaccurate information, the sheriff’s office says.
The sheriff’s office wants to make the public aware that Franklin continues to operate in the River Region under the guise of a general contractor.
They say Franklin uses both his first name and middle name interchangeably when he solicits his business.
He is officially wanted on charges of second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person and for an FTA.
Anyone who knows Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-361-2599.
