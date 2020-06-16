Montgomery leaders to address COVID-19 spike at 2 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders will make a plea to area businesses during a news conference Tuesday following the spike of COVID-19 cases across the county.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone, and Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean are among those who will take part in the news conference.
An ordinance is expected to be brought up at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting that would make use of face masks mandatory while in public.
Montgomery now leads the state with the most number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing much more populated Mobile and Jefferson counties in recent days. And it continues to have the state’s highest 7-day average.
The county added 51 new cases overnight, the lowest number of daily cases in 11 days. But there were also two new deaths reported, bringing the county’s total to 70.
