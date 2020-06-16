Montgomery ordinance to mandate mask wearing in public fails with tied vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted Tuesday night on Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun’s proposal to make it mandatory to wear a mask in a public location with a group of 25 or more people. With a tied vote of 4 to 4, the ordinance did not pass.
Calhoun says the ordinance would have also changed the fine for not wearing a mask in a public gathering with 25 or more from the initial $25 to up to $500. The ordinance would have been in effect for at least 30 days.
Mayor Stephen Reed had backed the council on the ordinance.
