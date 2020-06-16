Montgomery pursues tourism groups as travelers begin venturing out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery tourism officials say that the capital city is right on track to meet and exceed 2020 projections from national experts as travelers start to feel more comfortable in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montgomery’s historical significance and proximity to interstates and major highways will contribute to in-state travel, creating additional business for area restaurants and hotels.
“The social justice conversation that’s going on around the world right now, Montgomery has sort of a very special place for that," said Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Chamber’s Convention and Visitor Bureau. “And we think that those travelers that value those things are going to find something unique and important here in Montgomery.”
Lewis says that the chamber of commerce is actively pursuing groups looking to do not just leisure activities but diversity and inclusion training in historic Montgomery.
Hotels were 75 percent occupied in April 2019 but fell dramatically for the same month in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The occupancy numbers, considered a good indicator of the tourism economy, are “right on track with what the national averages are" Lewis said, around 30 percent, and are expected to stay that way through the end of the year.
“We hope to do better than that. But I think that that’s a reasonable projection based on what we’re seeing. But we are hopeful about the future because those experts also project that the driving market is going to be one of the first markets to come back for tourism.”
Lewis said Montgomery has been at the top of the travel list for a lot of people for a long time and the phone calls are already coming in from some showing interest in a visit.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.