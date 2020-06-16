Montgomery teacher upholds promise to former students with class reunion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect high school graduations, one teacher wanted to make sure she kept a promise to her students.
Mrs. Stacie King, a seventh grade social studies teacher at Carr Middle School, tells her students every year that when they graduate from high school, she will attend the ceremony. Due to the virus causing cancellations and delays, King knew many of the students from her 2014 Civics and Geography class might not even have a ceremony.
So, she fulfilled her promise in a different way.
“I always told you that if I was living and able, that I would attend each of your graduations and that my relationship with you would forever exist beyond seventh grade,” King said in a message to her students. “Despite the effects of COVID, I will keep my promise to always love you and be there for you!”
King and the students began planning a class reunion, a time to share memories and reconnect with a teacher who had taught them so much.
“Thank you for being more than the average teacher,” said one student. “We definitely need more educators who genuinely care about the success of their students.”
“You’re such an awesome and caring teacher,” another student said. “I truly miss your class and seeing you everyday.”
Fifteen of the students, including one who travelled from Georgia, attended the class reunion Monday. They went through old photos from their time together, then they looked around their old classroom, checking out their old projects and assignments. They also brought gifts for King, thanking her for all she’s done for them over the years.
King, who has been a teacher for 14 years and has taught at Carr for six years, said she had to do something for her students, especially after they’ve missed so much of their senior year.
“Despite the pandemic or any challenges that you may have encountered over the years, I’ve always believed in you,” King said to her students. “I always knew that each of you were special in your own way and that no matter the test, you could withstand anything and be successful in life! I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to teach you!”
King’s class is already planning another get together, along with a reunion on Zoom for their classmates who couldn’t make it.
