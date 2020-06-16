New TSA screening procedures to be implemented at Montgomery Regional

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Transportation Security Administration has released new screening procedures that will be implemented at Montgomery Regional Airport.
According to Montgomery airport officials, the procedures will go into effect by mid-June and will minimize physical contact between agents and passengers.
The TSA says the following procedures will be implemented:
- Passengers should arrive at the airport within an hour and a half of their flight time to go through the screening process. The new procedures and reduced staffing may require extra time for checking in and screening.
- TSA officials will no longer handle boarding passes. Passengers will touch their paper or electronic boarding passes to the code reader. They will also be asked to hold it for the officer to inspect.
- Loose items should be put inside carry-on bags rather than in bins. This includes items like phones and keys and will help reduce touch-points during the screening process.
- Food items are being recommended to be placed in a clear plastic bag and taken out of other bags, before being placed in a bin for inspection. The TSA says food items can often trigger an alarm during the screening process. By having them in a separate bag it lessens the likelihood that a TSA officer will need to open carry-on to remove the items.
- Up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer will be permitted through security. It must be removed from carry-on bags before screening.
- Passengers are asked to be extra vigilant about prohibited items. Liquids, except hand sanitizer, must not exceed 3.4 ounces. If there are prohibited items, passengers may be asked to remove the items themselves and return through security after throwing them out.
- Passengers will be asked to practice physical distancing by utilizing markings located in the TSA checkpoint.
- TSA officers at checkpoints will wear face masks and gloves and some may choose to wear eye protection or clear plastic face shields. Travelers are also encouraged to wear face masks.
