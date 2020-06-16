Suspect sought after Guardian Credit Union robbery

Suspect sought after Guardian Credit Union robbery
Multiple police on the scene of a robbery at the Guardian Credit Union on Taylor Road in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 11:13 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery in the 2700 block of Taylor Road.

While the police department has a policy against identifying specific businesses, a WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police units at the Guardian Credit Union in that location.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said the suspect entered the business with a note demanding money just before 10 a.m., then fled the scene of foot.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this point.

