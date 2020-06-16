Suspect sought after Guardian Credit Union robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery in the 2700 block of Taylor Road.
While the police department has a policy against identifying specific businesses, a WSFA 12 News crew found multiple police units at the Guardian Credit Union in that location.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said the suspect entered the business with a note demanding money just before 10 a.m., then fled the scene of foot.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
There were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this point.
