Tuskegee protesters march for racial equality, removal of confederate symbols

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters in Tuskegee marched around the city’s town square Monday night calling for the removal of confederate monuments and symbols.
“We want to see change, we want to see statues removed, we want to see the issues related to the health in our community addressed,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood.
“We would like to see Confederate statues and the name of Klu Klux Klaners and others who are with the confederacy removed or taken down,” said Former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford. “They are repressive and negative.”
A monument in the city’s square was vandalized last week and since then, Tuskegee and Macon County leaders have been actively working together to get the monument removed. It is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
“History needs to be re-written. Particularly as it relates to black history,” said Ford.
Ford also pressed for the renaming of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
“We are calling for that name to be taken down from the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” Ford said. “The Edmund Pettus bridge is the bridge of Bloody Sunday. Many people bled on that bridge for voting rights and civil rights and equal rights. And we hope that the citizens of Selma can see that sign come down and they put the sign and the name up of someone who everyone can respect.”
Monday night’s march began at the exact gas station where Samuel Leamon Younge, the first African American University Student to be shot and killed during the civil rights movement, tried to desegregate a “whites only” restroom.
“Justice was not done for Sammy Younge and we remember him. We remember Mr. Floyd, he was killed with a knee on his neck. And Mr. Brooks was just shot down,” Ford said.
“99 percent of our police are great officers. We lift our police officers up in this community whether it be our police department, our sheriff’s department, but there are officers, just like in anything else, that are not fair, they’re not just, they’re not right,” Haygood said. “We’ve got to bring that out and get rid of those situations and bring them to justice when they do things that are improper”
“People, black and white, all over America are tired. They are sick and tired of being sick and tired. A change is going to come now because we have the momentum,” said Ford.
The city is also advocating for more rapid COVID-19 testing and more support for African Americans in their community during the pandemic.
“More people are dying in African American communities than any other group and we feel that increased testing must take place,” said Ford.
