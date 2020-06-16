Voters encouraged to cast absentee ballots amid COVID-19 pandemic

“There is a process on election day when those ballots are counted. So, there’s a set of poll workers that come in on election day and so there’s a set that opens up the secrecy envelope. The ballot goes into the secrecy envelope and once that secrecy envelope is out of the affidavit envelope that has the voters identification, it goes to a separate poll worker who opens up the secrecy envelope with the ballot. So there’s, you know, there’s two different individuals poll workers who are touching each envelope. So, that way that does protect the identity of the voter in that aspect,” Ishman explained.