Andalusia building to be renovated into apartments, commercial space

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic building in downtown Andalusia will soon be transformed into commercial spaces and apartments.
On Tuesday, the Andalusia City Council approved a development agreement to renovate the McArtan building, also known as the Opera House. The building is expected to be developed into three separate commercial spaces with eight apartments located on its second level.
The building is a part of the Capital Improvement Cooperative District of the city, which will finance approximately half of the estimated $550 million in planned renovations, according to a city news release.
Andy Gibson, owner of Draftstone properties and head of the McArtan project, said he believes the property will be different than anything currently in the city.
Gibson also said he believes the apartments will have an appeal to millennials who want to live near entertainment venues and are less interested in larger homes.
“It was only on March 10 of this year that we formally announced the city’s acquisition of downtown properties and revealed the architect’s vision of what those properties could become,” Mayor Earl Johnson said.
The following Friday, areas across Alabama, including Andalusia, announced the first large-scale announcement of closings related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very pleased to report that the pandemic shut down many things, but that we have continued to work on plans for our downtown, and this project is moving forward,” Johnson added.
The apartments are expected to be ready for occupancy by spring of 2021.
The council also agreed Tuesday to purchase two parcels on Pear Street to develop as downtown parking. It is expected that Gibson will participate in that development and some of the parking will be reserved for tenants of the McArtan Building.
Gibson and Draftstone Properties also own Southern Terrace Apartments on Church Street, which are being renovated.
