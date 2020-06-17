2 charged in Montgomery robbery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been charged in a Tuesday robbery investigation Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says.
Bryan Dennard, 35, and Keyiwan Humphrey each has been charged with second-degree robbery related to an incident in the 2700 block of Taylor Road.
Coleman says shortly after the incident, police and medics responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Calloway Street. At the scene, Coleman says police and medics found Dennard, who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident unrelated to the robbery.
Dennard was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Humphrey has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under an $18,500 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.