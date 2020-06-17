Church members hold memorial for George Floyd, launch ‘Blood Crying Out’ movement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the Alabama Florida Episcopal District of the AME Church held a memorial for George Floyd Wednesday.
Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in late May. Wednesday’s memorial was held in a parking lot on East Fleming Road in south Montgomery. It was organized as a park and participate event.
The program for the event listed the names of 31 African-Americans who were abused or died at the hands of police around the country. It was part of the Black Lives Matter movement, but organizers also said it was the launch of the Blood Crying Out movement.
Several speakers addressed those in attendance on the importance of this pivotal moment in our nation’s history. The event also featured the Lord’s Prayer performed through song, and the singing of the “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the African-American National Anthem.
Four police officers have been charged in Floyd’s death.
