Coolest morning this month to be followed by hottest temps of 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The comfortable weather will continue for today with highs again several degrees below average in the mid-80s for most. That’s after this morning’s cool temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It is actually Montgomery’s coolest morning all month long!
It’ll be another partly cloudy day with just a couple of small showers possible north of U.S. 80 late in the afternoon.
Thursday will be pretty comfortable once again, but the humidity levels do edge up just a bit under partly cloudy skies. Temps will head into the upper 80s to near 90° with a 20% chance of a few showers, especially east of I-65.
The humidity won’t be off the charts like it was when Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall, but you will certainly notice it more this weekend and next week. Not only will the humidity be rising, but the temps will be as warm as we’ve seen all year by Friday.
The hottest temperature officially recorded in Montgomery in 2020 is 93°, which has happened a couple of times. It’s looking highly likely that we surpass that mark this weekend. It’s possible some locations get close to the upper 90s on Sunday!
Despite the increase in heat and humidity, the rain and storm chances remain very low this weekend around 10% or so.
Rain chances finally get nudged upwards into next week to 30% on Monday and 40% on Tuesday. That will be courtesy of a more moisture-laden air mass getting pushed northward from the Gulf of Mexico.
Temperatures will remain well into the 90s with noticeably higher humidity levels throughout next week.
