Crews to begin tearing out asbestos in Wetumpka church sanctuary

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic Wetumpka First Baptist Church sanctuary is a step closer to getting torn down.
Church leaders say work crews will begin tearing out the asbestos next Monday. The sanctuary was completed in 1852, but the majority of parishioners voted to have it torn down after a 2019 tornado heavily damaged it.
The idea of tearing it down didn’t sit well with some church members. Parishioners against the demolition got an attorney to try to stop it, but so far nothing’s been filed in court.
The exact date of demotion hasn’t been set.
