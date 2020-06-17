Face mask policy goes into effect in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new mandate in Union Springs, one that affects every single of its 3,400 citizens when they’re out in public.
Call it a cover-up in the “Field Trial Capital Of the World,” but for Mayor Saint Thomas, “this here is a real thing.”
The mandatory face mask policy, introduced by Thomas Monday night and unanimously approved by the council, started Wednesday.
Resident Desiray Wilder agrees with the new mandate, adding. “thumbs up. I agree until further notice to see how the numbers are going to decrease or increase.”
Luke Sturdivant, who is all of 15-years-old, plans to obey the new ordinance but hasn’t quite embraced it just yet. “For me, I tend to forget. I wake up, leave the house and forget my mask,” Sturdivant explained.
Everyone seemed to be cooperating on the ordinance’s first day, although we did find one or two who apparently didn’t get the message.
“Well, I didn’t know I had to wear one,” said Delois Hill, who said she didn’t know about the new town policy but had no problems getting her son to retrieve their masks from their car.
“We’re going to put our masks on and we’re going to be obedient to what the law says,” she said.
Being caught without one could set you back $25, but the idea behind it all is not to punish anyone. It really is a matter of stemming the tide of COVID-19 cases.
Currently, there are more than 300 positive cases in Bullock County, a 600 percent increase since March 19.
“Makes you stop and think about the senior citizens,” said Wilder.
The new face mask mandate will remain in place until there is a meaningful drop in the numbers, according to Thomas. Until then, they’re hiding behind the mask in town and for good reason.
“This thing is serious,” the mayor explained.
Union Springs town leaders say there will be a little grace period to make sure everyone complies before enforcing the mandate altogether.
