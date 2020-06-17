Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens after see-through glass floor cracks

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WSFA) - A popular and well-known attraction in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, had to abruptly shut down late on Monday. The Gatlinburg SkyBridge was forced to close after a guest attempted a baseball-style slide across the bridge’s glass panels.
According to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park -- home to the SkyBridge -- a metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass located at the center of the bridge, which resulted in cracks forming in the protective top layer of one of the glass panels.
The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America at 680 feet across. At its midpoint, the bridge stands at 140 feet above the valley below.
It’s at that midpoint where the three see-through glass panels are located. Each of the panels measures 5′ x 5′ and is three-ply, meaning there are three layers to each panel.
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park says each of the panels’ upper layers serve solely to protect the other two layers below. Officials say that any damage to the top layer of glass does not affect the structural integrity of the bridge.
The attraction reopened Tuesday morning.
