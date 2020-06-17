Health experts: Working out at home is still the safest option

"For someone who uses lighter weights, whether it's cans or gallons of milk or something like that, or if you're if you're a bigger guy, then get you know, five gallon buckets from a hardware store and fill up a water fill them up or rocks or something because those are heavy. I mean doing something like that if you need more weight, but just just getting as inventive as possible," Combs suggested. "You know, you can do online yoga, I think this is the this is the perfect time for people to learn yoga. You don't need anything to do it. It's really good for you but you don't need anything else to do it other than just the screen and someone telling you what to do."