Montgomery County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate inside the Montgomery County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy, the inmate who tested positive has been medically quarantined and is receiving treatment from medical staff.
Murphy says the facility has continued instituting measures to help combat the spread of the respiratory virus. No visitors are allowed inside the facility and visits with inmates are limited to teleconference only.
Aside from visitation, Murphy says they have limited contact between inmates and their movement within the facility.
These measures, Murphy believes, have contributed to the facilities success combating the virus.
