Montgomery County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Montgomery County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
According to Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy, the facility has only had one positive case of COVID-19 within the inmate population. (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
By WSFA Staff | June 17, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 12:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate inside the Montgomery County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy, the inmate who tested positive has been medically quarantined and is receiving treatment from medical staff. 

Murphy says the facility has continued instituting measures to help combat the spread of the respiratory virus. No visitors are allowed inside the facility and visits with inmates are limited to teleconference only.

Aside from visitation, Murphy says they have limited contact between inmates and their movement within the facility.

These measures, Murphy believes, have contributed to the facilities success combating the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.