Montgomery mayor calls COVID-19 news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A news conference called by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed for 4 p.m. has been delayed until 4:15 p.m.
Reed, who will be joined by area physicians and community leaders, according to his office, will discuss the latest developments on the city’s growing number of COVID-19 cases.
[WATCH LIVE HERE: WSFA 12 News will carry this on-air and on our mobile app.]
The mayor’s statements come the day after the city council failed to pass a ordinance that would have required face mask use in gathering of 25 people or more.
The vote failed on a tie of 4 to 4. One city councilman was absent. The resulting failure left some in the audience frustrated.
“Two months ago, our units were almost empty, without patients, and now the units are full,” said Dr. William Saliski with Montgomery Pulmonary Consultants. “If this continues the way it’s going, we will be overrun.”
Montgomery County is number one in the state for total number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing counties like Mobile and Jefferson that have more than double the population.
