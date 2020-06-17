Montgomery Zoo reopens, allowing limited number of guests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is back open as of Wednesday.
The zoo posted on its website it has, “implemented enhanced protocols and procedures in an effort to assist our community in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
One of those protocols includes limiting the number of guests in the zoo at one time. Also, while animals at the Petting Zoo, Stingray Bay, Giraffe Encounter, and Parakeet Cove will be viewable, encounters are suspended until further notice.
Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online.
Zoo staff are required to wear face coverings/masks while in public areas of the Zoo where they are unable to maintain a six-foot distance between guests and/or staff.
Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from guests not in their party, frequently wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and observe and abide by all notifications throughout the Zoo.
