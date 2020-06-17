New civil rights portal makes it easier to report violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new online tool will make it easier to report a civil rights violation.
Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced the launch of the Civil Rights Reporting Portal.
“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”
The new portal will bring together over 30 different reporting pathways, dramatically easing the burden on victims of civil rights violations to identify the proper reporting channel.
Individuals who believe they are a victim of a criminal violation of their civil rights, such as misconduct by law enforcement officers, a hate crime, or human trafficking, should contact their local FBI office.
