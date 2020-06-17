Report documents nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era lynchings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An organization that founded the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims has announced that it has documented thousands of additional killings of black people during the Reconstruction era.
The Equal Justice Initiative said Tuesday that it now has documented nearly 6,500 lynchings of black people between 1877 and 1950.
The group, which previously documented 4,500 lynchings, released a new report titled “Reconstruction in America” about its findings.
