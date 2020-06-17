Several firearms taken in Covington County house burglary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspects are sought in a Covington County house burglary, during which numerous firearms were taken.
Investigators advise the burglary happened between March 30 and April 3 on Christi Smith Road in Andalusia. Along with other items, the suspects took:
- American Arms .22 magnum revolver
- Mossberg .410 pump shotgun
- Remington 1100 shotgun
- Remington 30.06 model 742
- Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, stainless steel, 4 inch barrel with rubber grip
- Sid .22 auto
- Charter Arms .22 magnum
No video or pictures are currently available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.