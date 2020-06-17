Several firearms taken in Covington County house burglary

Suspects are sought in a Covington County house burglary, during which numerous firearms were taken. (Source: WTOC)
By WSFA Staff | June 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspects are sought in a Covington County house burglary, during which numerous firearms were taken.

Investigators advise the burglary happened between March 30 and April 3 on Christi Smith Road in Andalusia. Along with other items, the suspects took:

  • American Arms .22 magnum revolver
  • Mossberg .410 pump shotgun
  • Remington 1100 shotgun
  • Remington 30.06 model 742
  • Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, stainless steel, 4 inch barrel with rubber grip
  • Sid .22 auto
  • Charter Arms .22 magnum

No video or pictures are currently available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

