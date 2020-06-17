Suspect arrested in Sunday morning robbery investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a robbery investigation from earlier this week.
Police have arrested and charged English Scott, 42, with first-degree robbery. Police linked Scott to the incident that happened at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue.
Scott was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman.
He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $45,000 bond.
