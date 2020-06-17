Two people robbed at gunpoint on Samford Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An armed robbery in east Alabama is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.
Two people reported to Opelika police that they were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown males. No description of the suspects is available.
The robbery reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Samford Ave. at approximately 11:45 p.m.
No injuries were reported in this incident and there is no word on what was stolen from the victims at this time.
