Union Springs judge resigns after 3 years with city

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs city judge Theresa Daniel resigned Monday night.
Daniel reportedly made comments recently on social media that some thought were questionable. The judge submitted her resignation Monday night to the Union Springs city council.
Mayor Saint Thomas declined to say whether he asked for her resignation. Daniel declined an interview with WSFA 12 News Wednesday saying this was a “personal issue.”
Thomas said he hopes to have a new city judge in place by early July. Judge Daniel was sworn in as municipal judge three years ago after serving nine years as district judge in Bullock County.
