2 arrested in Montgomery credit union robbery
Multiple police on the scene of a robbery at the Guardian Credit Union on Taylor Road in Montgomery Tuesday. Two suspects have since been arrested. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 12:34 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects wanted in connection to a Tuesday morning bank robbery in Montgomery have been taken into custody, but not before one was shot in an unrelated incident.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman Tuesday that a suspect entered the business, independently identified by WSFA 12 News as the Guardian Credit Union in the 2700 block of Taylor Road, shared a note demanding money, then fled the scene on foot.

Coleman said two suspects, Bryan Dennard, 35, and Keyiwan Humphrey, 32, have since been arrested on second-degree robbery charges.

Keyiwan Rechard Humphrey is one of two suspects charged with second-degree robbery of the Guardian Credit Union on Taylor Road. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facliity)

Dennard was found by police and fire medics shortly after the robbery in the 400 block of Calloway Street, about nine miles away from the scene of the robbery. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Coleman said the shooting of Dennard was unrelated to the robbery. He remains hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Humphrey is listed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bond of $18,500.

