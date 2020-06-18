2 arrested in Montgomery credit union robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects wanted in connection to a Tuesday morning bank robbery in Montgomery have been taken into custody, but not before one was shot in an unrelated incident.
MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman Tuesday that a suspect entered the business, independently identified by WSFA 12 News as the Guardian Credit Union in the 2700 block of Taylor Road, shared a note demanding money, then fled the scene on foot.
Coleman said two suspects, Bryan Dennard, 35, and Keyiwan Humphrey, 32, have since been arrested on second-degree robbery charges.
Dennard was found by police and fire medics shortly after the robbery in the 400 block of Calloway Street, about nine miles away from the scene of the robbery. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Coleman said the shooting of Dennard was unrelated to the robbery. He remains hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.
Humphrey is listed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bond of $18,500.
