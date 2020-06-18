COVID-19 poses risk for some activities

“You have to be aware of the cleaning practices in those facilities and I think you’d be within your rights to ask them what special precautions they’re taking in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic, and so you should feel comfortable with the way that they’re handling that in their facility. Nothing that you do is zero risk. The more people you interact with, the more different places you’re in, the higher your risk,” said East Alabama Medical Center Chief of Staff Michael Roberts.