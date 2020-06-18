COVID-19 poses risk for some activities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people are starting to go out and enjoy services from businesses that were previously closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials say there’s always a risk of potential exposure, but proper cleaning practices could help reduce the spread of the virus.
Different businesses like spas and gyms now have to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus while continuing to offer their services.
“When you arrive for your appointment, everyone is to call before entering the spa,” said Spa Elia Manager Allison Norton. “We’re spacing out in between appointments an extra 15 minutes for complete cleaning for our facial services. There’s 30 minutes between each client for massage.”
“We have all the equipment on the cardio side marked off to where you are six feet apart. We’ve got a lot of sanitizing products. We’ve got wipes and things that people can actually use to clean the equipment before and clean the equipment after,” said Metro Fitness General Manager Leigh Anne Richards.
Health experts say that you should ask about a businesses’ cleaning practices, as that impacts the risk of the virus being spread.
“You have to be aware of the cleaning practices in those facilities and I think you’d be within your rights to ask them what special precautions they’re taking in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic, and so you should feel comfortable with the way that they’re handling that in their facility. Nothing that you do is zero risk. The more people you interact with, the more different places you’re in, the higher your risk,” said East Alabama Medical Center Chief of Staff Michael Roberts.
Roberts also recommends social distancing and wearing a mask.
