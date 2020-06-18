Early morning Elmore County shooting under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police responded to reports of a gun shot victim arriving at an area hospital early Thursday morning and quickly determined the victim had been shot outside the county.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin later confirmed his office is investigating the case.
The victim, according to Franklin, noted he’d been standing near the edge of the road at the end of a driveway trying to make a phone call around 5 a.m. That’s when he reportedly heard a gunshot from an unknown person in an unknown location and felt he’d been struck.
Franklin said the victim was hit in the leg or thigh area somewhere in a rural part of the county near the Titus community.
The sheriff said there are some discrepancies with the victim’s story he’s trying to clear up, but specific details surrounding the incident were not available.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
