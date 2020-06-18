‘Handful’ of Troy players, staff test positive for COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - It's a trend we've seen happening all across the country: as football players return to campus for voluntary summer workouts, some returning with the coronavirus, and Troy University was no exception.
“We did receive a handful of positive tests, either from athletes, staff or coaches,” said Troy University Athletic Director Brent Jones. “For the most part, they were asymptomatic. They were immediately isolated, quarantined, and given the proper medical attention that was needed. Most of them - because it happened earlier - they have already recovered and come back to work or back to practice as part of this.”
The team has been back on campus since June 1, and is now preparing for full practices in July, per the NCAA's ruling passed on Wednesday.
Although he hasn't been very involved in the voluntary workouts, head coach Chip Lindsey is very optimistic about the group who will take the field this fall.
“I like the talent that we have, I like the kids that we signed, I like the talent that we have, I like the kids that we’ve got coming back,” said Lindsey. “We’ve got a lot of good experience coming back on both sides of the ball. I think being able to put those new guys into place and watching this team grow is really exciting for me.”
As the Trojans continue to work through this “new normal,” the athletic department will keep a close eye on players and staff. As of now, they’re doing everything they can to return to Veterans Memorial Stadium in September.
“It’s been a lot of fun seeing [the players],” said Lindsey. “I know those guys are excited, and they understand we’re living in a different world right now from the standpoint of the guidelines and things that we’re having to do, but we’ve had no issues with those guys participating and doing it the right way.”
“It’s an ongoing deal with testing, as well as with symptoms, so just realize that numbers can change from time to time,” added Jones. “So that’s where we stand and we feel pretty good about that.”
The Trojans are scheduled to open their season Sept. 5 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.