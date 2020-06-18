Man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle, threatening to kill her

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been charged with attempted murder after a road rage incident.
According to the Prattville Police Department, on Sunday at about 7 a.m. officers responded to the area of Legends Parkway; it was discovered that the victim’s vehicle had been shot into multiple times.
The victim said a man in a nearby parking lot had accused the victim of cutting him off in traffic and threatened to kill her. The victim tried to drive away, and she said the suspect followed and fired a weapon at her, striking her car multiple times, before leaving the scene. The victim was not injured.
Police found the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jason Coats, at his home. He was charged and taken to the Elmore County Jail.
