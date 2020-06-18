Man charged with attempted murder in Prattville stabbing

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in a stabbing in Prattville.
According to the Prattville Police Department, officers and investigators responded to the 600 block of Doster Road, and an investigation revealed Perez D’Quinn Bowman Pickett had stabbed a juvenile with a knife. The victim has serious injuries.
Police said Pickett fled, but he was arrested later while trying to return to the home.
Pickett has been charged with attempted murder and placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail under a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.