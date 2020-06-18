Montgomery adds 100 new COVID-19 cases, total now over 3,000

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County remains on the top of COVID-19 cases after the latest numbers were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to ADPH, Montgomery’s case count grew by 103 from Wednesday to Thursday. It was the only county to add more than 100 cases during that time frame.
Montgomery County’s positive case count sits at 3,059. Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Montgomery County, according to the state data.
On Wednesday, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed signed an executive order requiring residents to wear masks while in public where 10 or more people are present.
Dr. Bill Saliski, a pulmonary and critical care doctor, spoke for doctors on the front lines, saying they are getting stretched and that looking at the number of cases every day is a worry.
“There are people out there that just don’t believe this is a problem...until it affects them,” Saliski said.
Reed reminded residents Wednesday that the county accounts for 11 percent of the state’s confirmed cases and nine percent of confirmed deaths.
