Montgomery community centers to distribute masks Friday

Montgomery community centers to distribute masks Friday
Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., community centers in Montgomery will be distributing face masks. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:56 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s executive order requiring face masks to be worn in public goes into effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.

[Montgomery mayor’s executive order requires face masks after council vote fails]

The Montgomery City Council is doing their part to make sure the public is prepared and equipped. Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following community centers around Montgomery will be distributing masks:

  • Therapeutic Recreation Center - 604 Augusta Street, Montgomery, AL 36111
  • Sheridan Heights Community Center - 3501 Faro Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110
  • Hayneville Road Community Center - 3315 Hayneville Road, Montgomery, AL 36108
  • Regency Park Community Center, 5995 Christy Lane, Montgomery, AL 36116
  • Goodwyn Community Center - 205 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36109
  • Chisholm Community Center - 545 E Vandiver Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36110
  • Willie Cook Community Center - 6055 Woodley Circle, Montgomery, AL 36116
  • Hunter Community Center - 20 Judge C. Price Street, Montgomery, AL 36108
  • Old Selma Road Community Center - 3200 Old Selma Road, Montgomery, AL 36108
  • McIntyre Community Center - 1240 Hugh Street, Montgomery, AL 36108
  • E.D. Nixon Community Center - 1000 Edgar D Nixon Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104

Members of the Montgomery City Council will also have a limited number of masks for distribution. They can be reached by their contact information on the city’s website.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.