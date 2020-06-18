Montgomery community centers to distribute masks Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s executive order requiring face masks to be worn in public goes into effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.
The Montgomery City Council is doing their part to make sure the public is prepared and equipped. Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following community centers around Montgomery will be distributing masks:
- Therapeutic Recreation Center - 604 Augusta Street, Montgomery, AL 36111
- Sheridan Heights Community Center - 3501 Faro Drive, Montgomery, AL 36110
- Hayneville Road Community Center - 3315 Hayneville Road, Montgomery, AL 36108
- Regency Park Community Center, 5995 Christy Lane, Montgomery, AL 36116
- Goodwyn Community Center - 205 Perry Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36109
- Chisholm Community Center - 545 E Vandiver Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36110
- Willie Cook Community Center - 6055 Woodley Circle, Montgomery, AL 36116
- Hunter Community Center - 20 Judge C. Price Street, Montgomery, AL 36108
- Old Selma Road Community Center - 3200 Old Selma Road, Montgomery, AL 36108
- McIntyre Community Center - 1240 Hugh Street, Montgomery, AL 36108
- E.D. Nixon Community Center - 1000 Edgar D Nixon Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104
Members of the Montgomery City Council will also have a limited number of masks for distribution. They can be reached by their contact information on the city’s website.
