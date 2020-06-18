Pike Road is once again Alabama’s fastest growing city

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road is officially the fastest growing city in the state of Alabama.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows an 88 percent growth in the number of people who call Pike Road home over the last 10 years, from about 5,400 people in 2010 to more than 10,000 in 2019.
Pike Road’s Mayor Gordon Stone says his town has what it takes to keep the momentum going.
“We’ve never had a goal to be the fastest growing city, we’ve had a goal to maintain our character while planning for progress,” Stone said.
Stone explained Pike Road has had a plan from the beginning.
“We have committed ourselves since day one to planning, so we’ve adopted in the last 10 years a comprehensive plan that looks that this entire 10 mile deep and 16 mile wide community,” Stone said. “By having that plan, it allows people when they come out here to be able to look a say ‘if I move here, this is what will be around my neighborhood, or what will be a part of my daily life’. So that has been very exciting to see that evolve.”
Now, 23 years after Pike Road was officially incorporated with just 250 people, the challenge is to maintain that small town feel as the community continues to grow .
“This is just such a testimonial to the people who live here, and the way that they celebrate their community every day, the things we do that bring people together in our town that make it a special place to live,” said Stone. “It’s exciting to see how our school system has grown without first graduating class this year.”
Big plans for major growth are already coming to fruition.
“Over my shoulder is our first Pike Road Town Center. And and even during this COVID-19 environment, they have continued to work to build our Publix and bring that exciting opportunity to our community. And what a great sign that is of the vibrancy,” Stone said. “And if we stay on that path, there’s no reason to believe we won’t continue to be blessed.”
The Publix, which will be located at the corner of Pike Road and Vaughn Road, is set to open in the spring of 2021.
Pike Road is familiar with this list. It was at the top in the previous decade. Fairhope, Foley, Chelsea and Gulf Shores round out the top five fastest growing cities in the state.
