Pilot dies in crash of crop duster plane in Alabama

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - News outlets report a plane crash in Alabama has killed a pilot.
WKRG-TV reports Eddie Gideon died when his crop duster plane went down into a private property near his home in Atmore Tuesday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to WALA-TV the damaged plane was located in a wooded area.
Earlier in the day, Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson told WKRG-TV deputies were having trouble getting to the scene of the crash because of its location.
The sheriff said Gideon was “a very very good man in the community.”
