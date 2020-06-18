Police: Man steals someone’s bicycle while fleeing crash site

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after police say he fled the scene of a vehicle crash and stole a victim’s bicycle.
According to the Enterprise Police Department, on Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Sanders Street for a crash, in which the driver fled the scene. Multiple 911 callers advised the driver was discharging a firearm in the street.
Police said the driver then assaulted someone riding a bicycle, and he stole the bicycle in order to flee. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, treated, and released.
Officers pursued the suspect on foot and caught him. He’s been identified as Maurice Andre Harris, 27, and is charged with first-degree robbery.
