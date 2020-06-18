Sen. Doug Jones, Montgomery doctor discuss surge in local COVID-19 cases

“It will provide additional money for hospitals, it will provide additional money for research and development, but it also provides money for cities and counties that are now really beginning to feel the pinch from the lost revenues from April and May and also provides hazard pay for our frontline workers,” Jones explained. “It also provides money to help prop up the Postal Service, there’s a lot of really good provisions in the HEROES Act. Again it’s not perfect, but we should be talking about that and we are not and that’s unfortunate.”