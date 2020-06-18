Staying mainly dry through Father’s Day Weekend with heat returning

High temperatures head for the mid-90s this weekend into early next week

Father's Day weekend looks hotter and mainly dry across Alabama
By Tyler Sebree | June 18, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:43 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday wound up being a little more cloudy than expected, which held temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. While the pattern in place largely remains the same for Thursday and Friday, we do expect at least a little more sunshine.

That will help boost temperatures into the middle and upper 80s today. Highs will approach and probably reach 90 degrees in many spots come Friday afternoon! Each day features a slight (~20%) chance of a few small, spotty showers.

A few spotty showers are possible Thursday afternoon.
Rain chances continue to look even lower for Father’s Day weekend. In all likelihood, nearly everyone will stay entirely dry this weekend.

Even next Monday’s rain chances have dwindled to 20% as our drier air mass looks to hold firm until late in the day next Tuesday. That’s when our rain and storm chances ramp up.

Rain chances are remaining suppressed through next Monday.
Scattered showers and storms are looking like a good bet for all of next week beginning Tuesday afternoon. With the increasing rain chances comes increasing humidity levels.

The humidity will hold in the tolerable category through the weekend (you’ll probably notice just a bit of humidity, but nothing oppressive). By next Tuesday, though, the humidity will return to very muggy levels unfortunately.

Highs return to the 90s as we head into the weekend.
Regarding temperatures, things still look on track for highs rising into the 90s this weekend into next week. Some middle 90s are a good bet for Father’s Day, which could easily be our hottest day of 2020!

