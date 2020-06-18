Staying mainly dry through the weekend, but heat is making a comeback

High temperatures head for the mid-90s this weekend into early next week

Father's Day weekend looks hotter and mainly dry across Alabama
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | June 18, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 2:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So far so good this afternoon... with the exception of a few isolated showers, the vast majority of our area is dry, sunny and reasonably comfortable by mid-June standards. While highs today will likely max out of either side of 90°, it looks like we are only just beginning the process of warming things up now through the weekend.

A few spotty showers are possible Thursday afternoon.
Rain chances continue to look even low for Father’s Day weekend; in all likelihood, nearly everyone will stay entirely dry this weekend.

We are starting the process of gradually adding more moisture back into our atmosphere, so while rain chances aren’t widespread enough to say everyone sees rain every day, we are increasing the coverage of showers and storms as we head into early next week.

Rain chances are remaining suppressed through next Monday.
Scattered showers and storms are looking like a good bet for all of next week beginning Tuesday afternoon.

With the increasing rain chances comes increasing humidity levels... by next Tuesday, you will feel the return of muggy air!

Highs return to the 90s as we head into the weekend.
Regarding temperatures, things still look on track for highs rising into the 90s this weekend into next week.

Some middle 90s are a good bet for Father’s Day, which could easily be our hottest day of 2020!

