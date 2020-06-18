Staying mainly dry through the weekend, but heat is making a comeback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So far so good this afternoon... with the exception of a few isolated showers, the vast majority of our area is dry, sunny and reasonably comfortable by mid-June standards. While highs today will likely max out of either side of 90°, it looks like we are only just beginning the process of warming things up now through the weekend.
Rain chances continue to look even low for Father’s Day weekend; in all likelihood, nearly everyone will stay entirely dry this weekend.
We are starting the process of gradually adding more moisture back into our atmosphere, so while rain chances aren’t widespread enough to say everyone sees rain every day, we are increasing the coverage of showers and storms as we head into early next week.
Scattered showers and storms are looking like a good bet for all of next week beginning Tuesday afternoon.
With the increasing rain chances comes increasing humidity levels... by next Tuesday, you will feel the return of muggy air!
Regarding temperatures, things still look on track for highs rising into the 90s this weekend into next week.
Some middle 90s are a good bet for Father’s Day, which could easily be our hottest day of 2020!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.