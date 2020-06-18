Third suspect arrested in Opelika kidnapping, assault streamed on Facebook Live

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have arrested a third suspect in a kidnapping and assault that was streamed on Facebook Live.
Jakavian Keon Brooks, 18, was arrested for his alleged involvement in an incident that was reported in May when a victim was kidnapped, robbed and taken to a residence in Oakwood Apartments where he was assaulted by numerous people.
The incident was recorded by the offenders and broadcast via Facebook Live.
Brooks is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on felony charges of robbery, kidnapping and assault.
Deyalo Wilson was arrested in this case a little more than a week ago. Alonzo Dowdell was arrested in late May.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.