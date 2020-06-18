Watch WSFA with an antenna? We have important information for you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is being mandated by the FCC to change digital frequencies on July 2.
If you watch WSFA 12 News on cable or on satellite, you will not be impacted at all by our frequency change. If you watch WSFA 12 News over-the-air with an antenna, please listen closely.
This Saturday, June 20, at 12:30 a.m., we are moving our signal to a much lower and less powerful temporary antenna. Depending on where you live, you may not be able to receive WSFA for several days.
If you live in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Bullock, Pike, Crenshaw, Butler and Lowndes counties you will not be impacted.
However, if you live in far southern and southwestern Covington County, western Willcox County, western Dallas County, southeastern Perry County, northern and northeastern Tallapoosa County, and far eastern Lee County, you will be impacted by this antenna move until July 15.
The red line is our current over-the-air signal. If you live anywhere inside the circle, you can watch WSFA over-the-air for free – right now!
The green line represents our reduced temporary signal area when we switch to our temporary antenna early Saturday morning.
On July 2 at 10 a.m. - no matter where you live - everyone who watches us using an antenna will have to rescan their television in order to watch us.
After July 2, with a rescan of your TV, the blue line shows our updated coverage area with our new digital channel on our temporary antenna.
However, if you live anywhere between the blue and red lines, you still will not be able to watch WSFA until we are able to return to full power on our new antenna on top of our broadcast tower on July 15.
On Wednesday, July 15, viewers living between the blue and red lines will be able to rescan their TV and receive WSFA 12 News over-the-air.
At this time, our FCC mandated digital frequency change will be complete.
Remember, if you watch WSFA 12 News on cable or on satellite, you will not be impacted at all by our frequency change.
Visit www.wsfa.com/rescan for more information.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.