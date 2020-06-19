Alabama’s May unemployment rate drops to 9.9%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, the Alabama Department of Labor announced new job statistics for May.
Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 9.9%, down from April’s revised rate of 13.8%. May’s rate represents 221,811 unemployed persons, compared to 302,535 in April and 68,057 in May 2019.
”This month’s decrease in the unemployment rate reflects that people are returning to work following the pandemic-related shutdown,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “While we are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, a monthly decrease of nearly four percentage points is certainly a positive. Alabama, along with the rest of the nation, will be feeling the impacts brought on by this virus for months to come. My administration is committed to helping return Alabamians to their jobs safely, and to helping Alabama businesses to reopen and grow.”
”While we are still far short of last year’s economic markers, we did show significant improvement over the last month,” said Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “More than 80,000 fewer people were counted as unemployed last month, while the number of employed rose by more than 128,300.”
Average weekly earnings increased to a record high in May, rising to $905.25 per week, representing an increase of $66.43 over the year.
Madison, with 6.2%, was third lowest overall for major city unemployment rates in the state behind Vestavia Hills and Homewood.
For more information and further stats, visit Alabama’s Department of Labor website.
