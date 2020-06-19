Body found in parking lot at Elmore Community Hospital

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman’s body was found early Friday morning in the parking lot of an area hospital, according to the Wetumpka Police Department.
Police department spokeswoman Lt. Ella Roberts said officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 500 block of Hospital Drive on reports of an unresponsive person.
Officers located the victim, whose name is not being released at this time, in the parking lot of Elmore Community Hospital. The body was near the facility’s cafeteria entrance.
Roberts said the victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body has since been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Wetumpka police at 334-567-5321.
