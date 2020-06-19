Montgomery teen’s stabbing death case heads to grand jury

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The case against two Montgomery teens, charged with capital murder during a robbery in the stabbing death of another teen, will be sent to a grand jury.
Ebony Heavon Love Smith, 17, and Jonathan Marcos Cordova, 19, appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Court records indicate Judge Pamela Higgins bound their case over to a grand jury.
The arrest affidavit for Cordova says he and Smith stabbed Maryuri Cantillano, 17, multiple times on March 31st before hiding her body. The affidavit also states the murder was committed during an armed robbery.
Cantillano remained missing for two weeks until the discovery of her body on April 14 near the Regency Park Community Center. Police said the victim’s family hadn’t seen her since March 31, the day she was apparently killed.
Smith and Cordova remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond. Attorneys for both have filed a motion seeking bond, court records indicate.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.