Eastdale Mall enforces mask wearing after Montgomery mandate goes into effect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s mandatory mask wearing ordinance went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday now requiring businesses that house more than 10 guests to ask customers to wear a mask.
Most businesses have made their employees wear a mask, but now they are requiring their customers to do the same. Eastdale Mall General Manager Richard Holman said enforcing mask wearing will not be easy.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Holman. “Because we’ve got a large crowd. A lot of people are shopping and we’re glad they’re shopping, but we’ve got security and security is going to do their very best to ask people if you don’t have a mask on, put a mask on, it’s a new city ordinance and we need you to do that.”
Signs that read, “Please Wear a Mask Before Entering“ now hangs in the front window of every store. A friendly reminder to customers.
“They have to have their mask all the way up in order to shop,” said Rainbow Junior Assistant Zakiyla Ellis.
Rainbow is one store in the mall that was already not serving customers unless they had a mask on. Ellis said at times enforcing mask wearing is a challenge.
“Some of them, they go back and forth with us but we’re just telling them it’s the rules of the store,” Ellis said.
A rule some shoppers already did not have a problem following.
“I don’t have a problem wearing a mask at all. I’m all about safety and safety first, so this really hadn’t been an issue with me,” said shopper Nicole Washington.
But not all customers feel the same.
“I really don’t believe in the COVID junk. Cause, like, I think it’s just like a whole scam,” said one shopper.
But now, wearing a mask in the mall is no longer an option.
Some stores are denying customers service if they are not wearing one.
“It’s not just to benefit myself, it’s to benefit other people and be respectful to other people, so put your mask on when you come in the mall, enjoy your shopping, have a great day, but respect other people,” said Holman.
The mask ordinance is in effect until further notice.
