Mayor Reed asks public to consider masks a ‘temporary inconvenience’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An executive order mandating face masks in the capital city goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the order was something he had always considered doing.
“My prayer was that I wouldn’t have to do it and the council would see the need and would see the urgency in signing a facial cover ordinance or something that we could do enforce, some version of that,” Reed said.
Reed said the order was his backup to ensure the city could have some regulation and could slow the spread of the virus.
When asked whether he thought the idea of not wearing a mask was selfish, Reed said we must think about others and how wearing a mask may impact them.
“We have to consider those front line workers that also have lives and also have families, and the amount of people they’re exposed to,” Reed said.
Reed suggests considering a mask to be a “temporary inconvenience.”
“This is not something that we want to keep in place forever, but we have to see our COVID numbers come down and we want to see those hospitalization rates change, so that we can get off the national hot spot list, and we can get our economy back,” Reed added.
Reed also reminded the public that Dr. Bill Saliski said wearing a mask could reduce transmission by up to 95 percent. Saliski is a pulmonary and critical care doctor in Montgomery.
“That’s pretty, you know, significant evidence. And I think coming from the doctors, coming from the medical community, it is one that we should all take heed to,” Reed added.
Reed said Wednesday that Montgomery County accounts for 11 percent of the state’s confirmed cases and nine percent of confirmed deaths.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.