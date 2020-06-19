Montgomery to be featured on NBC Nightly News segment Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Producers for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tell WSFA 12 News they are planning to air a segment during Friday night’s national broadcast focusing on Montgomery.
Reporter Ellison Barber will file a piece for the show’s “Inequality in America” segment featuring the capital city.
The report will focus on the nation’s face mask debate that’s also taking place locally and how COVID-19 has ravaged Montgomery’s African-American community.
The segment includes interviews with Mayor Steven Reed, doctors, as well as a man who has lost five family members. They all have the same message: wearing a mask and social distancing saves lives.
Barber’s report will also include interviews from people who are and are not wearing masks.
You can see this report starting at 5:30 p.m. on WSFA 12 News.
