Montgomery man’s special weekend has nothing to do with Father’s Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Imagine leaving your home country to begin a new adventure. This weekend marks that special anniversary for a Montgomery businessman.
Knicker Knacker owner Ron Dean has a ‘knack’ for adventure. “I gave up a lot for all my family in the Bahamas,” he admitted.
First, he left his home country 20 years ago. And now he’s celebrating the beginning of that new adventure this weekend with a cake.
“That’s something I dreamt about happening,” he said. Twenty years as a legal resident of America.
“My thing is I can go anywhere and I think I can make it. It’s a mindset,” Dean said.
The businessman has spent time in the Carolinas and Virginia before coming to Montgomery where he worked for a restaurant. And just before the Great Recession, he started Knicker Knacker. He’s still standing, still open even in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s a mini grocery store,” he explained of the business. He hopes to expand even more when the Bell Building nearby sparkles again. It is a story of courage and perseverance.
“I believe God orders people’s steps,” he stated.
To get a better idea of what makes Ron Dean tick, you have to come to visit farmland. It’s the parable of the seed sower. The story behind Ron Dean’s success.
“When you put a seed in the ground, that one seed becomes a tree and from that tree you get fruit,” he said.
And then earlier this week, there was a proposal to his girlfriend the old fashioned way.
“And he dropped down on one knee and gave me this ring,” said Novia Blair pointing to it. She, of course, said ‘yes!'
In all that’s going on in America today, Ron Dean has redefined what success means to him and it’s not necessarily measured in dollars and cents.
”I don’t live a life of regrets. I think everything happens for a reason,” he said.
Now he’s living the dream in his own way, the icing on the cake. “The rest is history,” he said.
Dean says he hasn’t been back to his homeland in 14 years but considers American his home now.
