Montgomery Regional Airport using new policies, procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

“So that tells us what the market opening with the governor’s decree that she put out to basically begin to open us back up and get us back working again,” Taggart added. “We are seeing business travelers and uptick in leisure travelers, particularly around Mother’s Day, and also the Memorial Day holiday. So we know that the things that we’re doing to really convey to folks that we’re safe, and we’re entering a place where you can travel. In this case, we feel that as time goes on, we’ll be up back to those numbers eventually, hopefully by the spring of 2021.”